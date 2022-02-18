February 18, 2022 News & Views » Politics & Elections

Businessman and former Duggan official Adrian Tonon announces bid for Congress 

By
Adrian Tonon is running for Congress in the 13th District. - ADRIAN TONON CAMPAIGN
  • Adrian Tonon campaign
  • Adrian Tonon is running for Congress in the 13th District.

Adrian Tonon, a businessman and the city of Detroit’s first 24-hour ambassador, announced Friday he’s running for Congress.

Tonon is running as a Democrat in the newly drawn 13th District, which covers Detroit, Hamtramck, and the Grosse Pointes.



“A life of public service isn’t easy,” Adrian said in a statement. “I’ve been part of the fabric of these communities. Sleeves rolled up and hands in the mud, I’m ready to serve every constituent of this district, from the Pointes, to the city neighborhoods, to the downriver communities out through the airport. This seat belongs to each and every person and I’m prepared to represent them in Washington with compassion, thoughtfulness, and empathy.”

Tonon is the co-founder of the Detroit Music Foundation and Sick Em Records.

Tonon joined Mike Duggan's campaign for mayor in 2012. Duggan appointed Tonon to serve as the city’s first director of customer service in 2014. Tonon later became the city’s first 24-hour economy ambassador to lead music, film, and nighttime initiatives.

Tonan received a bachelor of arts in hospitality business from Michigan State University in 2004.

Also running in the Democratic primary election for the 13th District seat are state Sen. Adam Hollier and state Rep. Shri Thanedar.

“I want to bridge the divides we see, whether it’s rich-poor, urban-suburban, Black-White, or Republican-Democrat," Tonon said. "The most important thing I can do in Congress is to work with anyone and everyone to make sure that I’m supporting our needs here at home.”

