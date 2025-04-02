Detroit Tigers opening day marks 25th baseball season at Comerica Park

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines (and give your bosses an early heads up that you’ll be sick on Friday). The Tigers kickstart their 25th baseball season at Comerica Park against the White Sox, and the city kicks off one of its biggest parties of the year. While we can quibble about whether there is such a thing as a moral victory, let alone one to be found in a series sweep, the Tigers played the Dodgers tough, and were a controversial review and reversal away from a ninth inning go-ahead run on Friday night. The team showed a lot of fight — the main quality that sparked their magical ALDS run last season. Jack Flaherty, who came back to the Tigers in free agency after getting traded to the Dodgers at the deadline and winning a World Series, looked good in his first start against his old team. He’s scheduled to start on Friday against the Sox, who look to bounce back from a historically bad 121 loss season.

Starts 1:10 p.m. on Friday; Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $110.