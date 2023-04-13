Detroit sues brazen nonprofit for demolishing building on historic land near Grosse Pointe Park

The Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation does not have authority to build on the historic land

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A chain-link fence and blue tarp covers the historic plot of land in Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A chain-link fence and blue tarp covers the historic plot of land in Detroit.

The city of Detroit is suing a Grosse Pointe Park nonprofit that has brazenly moved forward with construction of an arts center along a historic stretch of land without getting the proper permits and approvals.

The suit filed in Wayne County Circuit Court last week alleges the Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation violated city ordinances when it began demolishing a building last month that is partially located in Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park at the corner of East Jefferson Avenue and Alter Road.

The nonprofit failed to get a demolition permit and does not have authority from the city’s Historic District Commission (HDC) to build the A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts on the historic land, the lawsuit states.

In a report in 2021, Detroit’s Historic Preservation Director Garrick Landsberg recommended that the HDC reject the nonprofit’s proposal to build on the Jefferson-Chalmers Historic Business District, saying the project is “historically inappropriate” and “destroys the historic character of the property.”

After the report was issued, the Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation withdrew its proposal but continued to move forward with the plan, insisting that Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration was on board.

Duggan’s administration tells Metro Times that the mayor has not approved the project and can’t override HDC’s authority.
click to enlarge A rendering of the proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border. - Raymond Cekauskas Architecture LLC/Smith Group
Raymond Cekauskas Architecture LLC/Smith Group
A rendering of the proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

Without permission from the commission, it’s illegal to modify the land.

Despite the failure to get the proper permits and approvals, a crew hired by the nonprofit “almost completely demolished” the former Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Works building, which is partially in Detroit, according to the lawsuit.

The nonprofit’s decision to move forward is “in stark derogation of the law,” the suit states.

By continuing the work, the city warned in the suit, the nonprofit “is subject to a civil fine and may be ordered by a court to pay the costs to restore or replicate a historical property.”

Under the plan, the Urban Renewal Initiative Foundation would build the performing arts center and an adjacent art gallery, with a parking lot and loading dock on Detroit’s historic land.

The land is now bounded by a chain-link fence and blue tarp. Affixed to the fence is a rendering of the art center and gallery, with the words, “Opening: Fall 2025.”

Developed largely in the early 1900s, the commercial strip on Jefferson is one of the few remaining early 20th-century neighborhood commercial districts and contains architecturally significant buildings. It has been targeted for revitalization and is the site of the popular Jazz on Jefferson Festival. The district is surrounded by intact neighborhoods and includes more than 50 buildings, including two ballrooms, retail stores, banks, apartment buildings, and four churches.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit sues Bloomfield Hills company over blighted, hazardous land on city’s west side

By Steve Neavling

Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Ex-state Rep. Cynthia Johnson goes on transphobic rant

By Steve Neavling

Former state Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson.

Detroit finally begins offering benefits to overtaxed residents

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

‘Mojo in the Morning’ co-host Spike says he’s parting ways after more than 23 years

By Lee DeVito

Former Mojo in the Morning co-host Spike.

Also in News & Views

Democrats on a roll after Whitmer signs gun-control bills

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates after signing a package of gun-control bills on Thursday.

Guilt-stricken Romans

By Clay Jones

Guilt-stricken Romans

Checking in

By Tom Tomorrow

Checking in

EPA proposal would reduce emissions from Michigan coal plants

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

Michigan is home to what conservation groups call three of the top 100 most polluting power plants in the U.S.
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us