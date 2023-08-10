Clean energy legislation in Michigan promises new jobs, saved lives, and billions in federal investments

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Lt. Garlin Gilchrist II speaks about the benefits of Democrats’ clean energy legislation.

Legislation aimed at addressing climate change in Michigan would create tens of thousands of new jobs, prevent approximately 1,000 premature deaths, reduce energy costs for families, and generate billions of dollars in new federal funding, environmental activists and Democrats said Thursday.

Democratic state lawmakers plan to push an aggressive package of bills this fall that sets new carbon emission standards, expands access to alternative energy sources, and requires utility companies to become more energy efficient.

The legislation comes on top of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Health Climate Plan, which she unveiled last year to make Michigan the first state in the Midwest to target carbon neutrality.

“This is going to make a tremendous difference for Michigan families,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said at a news conference at Detroit-based Walker-Miller, one of the largest Black- and woman-owned energy efficiency companies in the U.S. “This will absolutely make Michigan a leader in response to the climate crisis. … I am really incredibly excited about this opportunity.”

During the news conference, environmental advocates released a report, “The Michigan Clean Energy Framework,” that found the legislation, along with Whitmer’s initiative, would boost the economy, attract an additional $7.8 billion from the federal government, create 160,000 new jobs, and save about 1,000 lives by 2050.

“Our findings show that these policies not only achieve Michigan’s intended emissions reductions, but also allow Michigan to secure a myriad of other health and economic bene ts, such as: increased jobs, public health benefits like lower mortality from pollution and lower health care costs, substantially more federal funding, and lower energy costs for the average household,” the report by 5 Lakes Energy and the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council stated.

By 2030, the legislation — if passed by lawmakers this fall — would reduce greenhouse emissions in the state by 27.4% and significantly expand renewable energy, battery storage, and transmission capacity, according to the report. The goal is to make Michigan carbon-neutral for electricity generation by 2035.

For the first time in about 40 years, Democrats have control of the state Senate and House. It’s not yet clear whether Republicans will support the legislation

“It is so, so critical that we take action this fall in the Michigan Legislature and prioritize Michiganders’ public health by addressing the climate crisis,” Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, said. “The report released today is a stark reminder that the clock is ticking on federal dollars, on climate, and on our health.”

The impact of climate change has never been more devastating, Democrats and environmental activists said. Earlier this summer, the air quality index (AQI) reached hazardous levels in Detroit from smoke that drifted from Canada, where a 2,400-acre wildfire broke out in Crawford County because of hot and dry conditions. And in February, about 700,000 Michigan residents lost power during a severe ice storm.

Extreme weather events are becoming more common because of climate change, and marginalized communities are getting hit the hardest, scientists and activists say.

Rep. Donavan McKinney, whose district includes parts of Detroit, Centerline, and Warren, said seven of his constituents died during the ice storm, and some were out of power for 45 consecutive days.

“This is unacceptable. This is atrocious,” McKinney said. “We have to do our due diligence and make sure we do something now and pass this legislation.”

Democrats said they hope Republicans support the legislation.

“I would love to have bipartisan support,” Gilchrist said. “I think that, quite frankly, there is no good argument against investing in a green energy future in Michigan.”

