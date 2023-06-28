Detroit has the second worst air quality in the world right now

Smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires has made Detroit’s air quality among the worst in the world, prompting city officials on Wednesday to warn residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
On Wednesday morning, AQAir’s Air Quality ranked Detroit second with an air quality index in the high 170s, which is considered "unhealthy."
Only Dubai in the United Arab Emirates ranked higher with an air quality of 241. Chicago ranked third.
City and state officials warned that the air was especially harmful for groups sensitive to pollution, such as children, pregnant women, asthmatics, and people with chronic heart or lung disease.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued a statewide air quality alert through Wednesday, urging vulnerable people and pet owners to limit their time outdoors because of elevated levels of particulate matter from the smoke.
“We are continually monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our partners at EGLE, the City’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as the City’s Environmental division,” acting Chief Public Health Officer Christina Floyd said in a statement Wednesday. “As conditions warrant, we will provide additional updates and guidance to help make sure our residents stay safe."
Floyd advised residents to limit their time outdoors and refrain from strenuous outdoor activity. She also recommended reducing exposure by keeping windows and doors closed and wearing a mask.
Canadian forests have been burning for weeks, permeating the air in Michigan with a faint burning smell. An eerie gray haze also limits visibility.
