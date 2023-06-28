Detroit has the second worst air quality in the world right now

Health experts are warning about harmful air quality from Canadian wildfires

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 10:21 am

click to enlarge Canadian forest fires sent a layer of gray haze over the city of Detroit on Wednesday morning. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Canadian forest fires sent a layer of gray haze over the city of Detroit on Wednesday morning.

Smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires has made Detroit’s air quality among the worst in the world, prompting city officials on Wednesday to warn residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

On Wednesday morning, AQAir’s Air Quality ranked Detroit second with an air quality index in the high 170s, which is considered "unhealthy."

Only Dubai in the United Arab Emirates ranked higher with an air quality of 241. Chicago ranked third.

City and state officials warned that the air was especially harmful for groups sensitive to pollution, such as children, pregnant women, asthmatics, and people with chronic heart or lung disease.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued a statewide air quality alert through Wednesday, urging vulnerable people and pet owners to limit their time outdoors because of elevated levels of particulate matter from the smoke.

“We are continually monitoring the situation and are in close contact with our partners at EGLE, the City’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, as well as the City’s Environmental division,” acting Chief Public Health Officer Christina Floyd said in a statement Wednesday. “As conditions warrant, we will provide additional updates and guidance to help make sure our residents stay safe."

Floyd advised residents to limit their time outdoors and refrain from strenuous outdoor activity. She also recommended reducing exposure by keeping windows and doors closed and wearing a mask.

Canadian forests have been burning for weeks, permeating the air in Michigan with a faint burning smell. An eerie gray haze also limits visibility.

Detroit is experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

What the Weather app looked like at 11:21 a.m.
Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
