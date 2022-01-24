Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

This American Life explores troubling story of ex-Muskegon cop who displayed racist document at home

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent. - VIA ROB MATHIS' FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Via Rob Mathis' Facebook page
  • A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent.

Public radio’s This American Life launched an in-depth, two-part series over the weekend about the white Muskegon cop who came under fire for displaying KKK memorabilia in his home.

The weekly podcast delved into the controversy and the troubling career of Charles Anderson, who was eventually fired in September 2019.



It all began in August 2019 when a Black couple touring Anderson’s home, which was for sale, spotted Confederate flags and a framed Ku Klux Klan document on display. The potential homebuyer Rob Mathis posted on Facebook what he had discovered at the home, leading to serious questions about the officer.

Dozens of people, many of them Black, came forward to report disturbing past encounters with the cop. It was also revealed that Anderson displayed a Confederate flag on his truck after Barack Obama was elected president in November 2008.

The series, called “A Couple Walks Into a House,” includes interviews with people who had run-ins with Anderson. One of them is a pastor at a small church who worked on an office furniture assembly line. He was at a birthday for his 59-year-old mother when Anderson barged in over a noise complaint. Anderson pepper-sprayed family members and arrested the pastor for assault, a charge that was later dropped, but not before he lost his job.

Despite a pattern of abusive behavior by Anderson, city officials originally sided with the cop and did nothing.

The series explores what happened over the next few months as more troubling details were revealed about Anderson.

Part 2 in the series airs next weekend.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: Fast and furious Read More

  2. R.I.P. a transcendent covers band singer, the Civil War is canceled, a 'modern' bodega: the top headlines Read More

  3. Carhartt is requiring its workers to get vaccinated and people have feelings Read More

  4. Death of voting rights legislation could make it harder to vote in Michigan Read More

  5. Michigan Republicans sue over newly drawn congressional districts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2022 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation