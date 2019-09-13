News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 13, 2019

News Hits

White Muskegon cop fired after KKK memorabilia found at his home

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent. - VIA ROB MATHIS' FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Via Rob Mathis' Facebook page
  • A framed Ku Klux Klan application form was left displayed in the house of a white Michigan police officer while a Black man was there with a real estate agent.

A white Muskegon police officer who displayed KKK memorabilia in his home was fired Thursday.

The city terminated Officer Charles Anderson following a month-long internal investigation that began after an African-American man reported some disturbing discoveries while touring the officer’s home, which was for sale, MLive reports.

On Aug. 7, potential homebuyer Rob Mathis posted on Facebook that he saw Confederate flags and a framed Ku Klux Klan document on display.



Anderson, who had been on the force since 1997, was placed on administrative leave as the city investigated.

Mathis told MLive he was “glad the city was moving forward in a positive direction,” but expressed concern about other officers on the force.

“There are other officers within the police force that have been to Anderson’s home and were well aware of the Confederate flags,” Mathis said. “[Officers] contributed to that behavior, instead of saying we as a police force are supposed to have good attitudes when making decisions for our community."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's ban on flavored vaping products ignores the real culprit — THC cartridges Read More

  2. Trump-loving Grosse Pointe Shores councilman posts 9/11 meme targeting 'the squad' Read More

  3. Is Trump a fascist? Read More

  4. Participating pharmacies to offer free opioid overdose-reversing kits on Sept. 14 Read More

  5. Black couple awarded $11.3M in racial discrimination lawsuit against Michigan Department of Corrections Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...