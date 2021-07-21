US extends nonessential travel restrictions through August

click to enlarge Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock

It looks like those dinner plans in Windsor’s Little Italy are going to have to wait a few weeks more.

On Monday, Canada announced it would

starting Aug. 9.The catch: Travelers are required to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their trip to our northern neighbors.

All seemed well, but on Wednesday the United States announced it is extending its nonessential travel border restrictions through Aug. 21. The extension prohibits leisure travel by land or ferry to Mexico and Canada. Previous restrictions were expected to end July 22.

The United States borders were first closed to land and ferry travel in March 2020, with monthly extensions ever since.