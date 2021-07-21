Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

US extends nonessential travel restrictions through August

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge ROXANNE GONZALEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock

It looks like those dinner plans in Windsor’s Little Italy are going to have to wait a few weeks more.



On Monday, Canada announced it would reopen its border for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9.The catch: Travelers are required to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their trip to our northern neighbors.

All seemed well, but on Wednesday the United States announced it is extending its nonessential travel border restrictions through Aug. 21. The extension prohibits leisure travel by land or ferry to Mexico and Canada. Previous restrictions were expected to end July 22.

The United States borders were first closed to land and ferry travel in March 2020, with monthly extensions ever since.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More News Hits »

Trending

FBI abuse
Yellow Light serves up delectable drive-thru doughnuts on Detroit’s east side
The former guy
First-ever BLKOUT Walls Festival, Moodymann, Concours d’Elegance, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Released after 48 years in prison, former Golden Gloves boxing champ Ray Gray to be honored at Bert’s Warehouse Read More

  2. ICYMI: 4 die at Faster Horses festival, the cost to weather-proof Michigan’s infrastructure, and other stories you may have missed Read More

  3. Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors Read More

  4. The good, the bad, and the ugly of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package Read More

  5. ‘​​White Boy Rick’ to sue FBI, Detroit police for alleged child abuse Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation