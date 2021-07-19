Canada to reopen border for nonessential travel next month — but you must be fully vaccinated

Sixteen months after banning nonessential travel along the 5,500-mile border, Canada will soon ease travel restrictions for U.S. citizens — but there's a catch.

Following months of prohibition, speculation, and frustration, Canada announced that it would reopen the U.S.-Canada border starting Aug. 9,reports.But only those who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelingcan produce proof of vaccination will be granted entry and will not be required to quarantine for two weeks. Vaccinated travelers must also take a molecular COVID-19 test 72-hours before arrival and, to be approved for travel, that test must come back negative.As for a post-arrival test? Not everyone will be required to take one. However, random COVID testing could become the norm when returning to the states as the Canadian government has said they have plans to implement a surveillance program at airports and border crossings to coincide with the border reopening.As for children 12 years old and younger who are not yet vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine. Officials, however, have suggested that as a precaution, unvaccinated children should avoid large gatherings and group settings — both outdoor and indoor — prior to travel.

Starting Sept. 7, international travelers will be allowed to travel to Canada as long as they are fully vaccinated and “provided that Canada’s COVID-19 epidemiology remains favorable.”



To streamline the process, travelers are asked to use ArriveCAN, a government-based app that allows people to upload health and citizenship data, to upload their information that will determine whether or not they are approved to cross the border.



