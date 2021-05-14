Email
Friday, May 14, 2021

Complaint alleges Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido violated state law with Facebook post

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - MICHIGAN STATE SENATE
  • Michigan state Senate
  • Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is accused of abusing a public resource for political purposes.

The Macomb Accountability Project (MACAP) filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Bureau of Elections, alleging Lucido violated state law by promoting the Republican Party on the official Facebook page of the prosecutor’s office.



Lucido, a former state senator, shared photos and a post about a 9th District Republican Party meeting in late April.

State campaign finance law prohibits politicians from using official government pages for partisan purposes.

“Peter Lucido’s abuse of taxpayer resources to promote campaign activity shows once again that the prosecutor believes the rules don’t apply to him and that he’s above the law,” MACAP member Carmi Finn said in a statement. “That’s not going to fly with Macomb County families who value the rule of law. Macomb County families value fairness and we believe that everyone should play by the rules. If Mr. Lucido won’t follow the rules, then he should step down as Macomb County prosecutor.”

The complaint comes less than a month after MACAP called on Lucido to resign after a fourth woman publicly alleged Lucido sexually harassed or inappropriately touched her. The group said Lucido had demonstrated a pattern of sexual harassment and surrounds himself with abusers.

MACAP also established an online form for alleged victims to share their stories.

In March, Lucido was accused of violating federal law by removing critical posts on his office’s official page.

