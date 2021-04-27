Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Accountability group calls on Lucido to resign, urges victims to come forward

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - MICHIGAN STATE SENATE
  • Michigan state Senate
  • Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A group of women in Macomb County is calling for Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido to resign, saying he has demonstrated a pattern of sexual harassment and surrounds himself with abusers.

The Macomb County Accountability Project is also encouraging women to come forward if they’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted by Lucido. The group, which speaks out against abusive politicians and community leaders, established an online form for alleged victims to share their stories.



“These stories are essential to giving voice to those who haven’t been heard,” Emily Mellits, a member of the project and a lifelong Macomb County resident, said at a news conference Tuesday.

In the past two years, four women have publicly alleged that Lucido sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them. The latest allegation came in March, when Ingham County Judge Lisa McCormick told Michigan Advance that Lucido gave her an inappropriate “big bear hug, a tight hug” that made her feel “uncomfortable” in 2019.

Three of the sexual harassment claims were made when Lucido was a state senator. Republican leaders responded last year by removing him as chairman of a key committee and ordering him to participate in workplace training.

"Sen. Lucido's conduct demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior that requires little to no interpretation to be understood as inappropriate workplace behavior," the report stated in March 2020.

“He is a dark cloud of corruption and shame and is a threat to Macomb County and Macomb County families,” project member Carmi Finn said.

Lucido also has surrounded himself by abusers, the project members allege.

When he was running for county prosecutor last year, one of Lucido’s largest fundraisers was held by criminal defense attorney Nicole Blank Becker, who specializes in defending people accused of sex crimes and child abuse. Becker helped raise $17,200 for Lucido and donated $4,250 herself, according to campaign finance records. One of Becker’s clients is R&B artist R. Kelly, who has been accused of numerous cases of sexual abuse.

On her website, Becker boasts that she’s “one of the most passionate sex offender lawyers” and is “comfortable & trained to question Children.”

Another donor to Lucido’s campaign is Kaylin Drewery, who was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and released from jail early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drewery’s donation to Lucido was the only one he’s made in his life, according to project members.

At the center of Lucido’s investigation into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policies is Anthony Messina, a convicted pedophile who sexually assaulted young boys between 1997 and 2003. He served eight years in prison. Messina reported that his sister died after getting infected with COVID-19 in a nursing home in April 2020.

National legal experts have called on the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission to investigate Lucido’s investigation, alleging he “has a personal, political ax to grind regarding Gov. Whitmer.”

“He has been allowed to avoid accountability for too long,” Kristina Lodovisi, a project member, said. “He has lost the trust of the people of Macomb County, and he must resign.”

Metro Times couldn’t reach Lucido for comment

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 21-27)
White angst keeps Trumpism alive in Macomb County
Absolut Biden
The never ending news
Savage Love: Numb and number
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Controversial ex-Army ranger who trains police to kill to hold seminar in Novi Read More

  2. Michigan police seminar featuring 'killology' instructor canceled after outcry Read More

  3. Michigan will lose a U.S. House seat for the fifth straight decade as population lags Read More

  4. All Meijer pharmacies are now offering limited walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Read More

  5. White angst keeps Trumpism alive in Macomb County Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation