Sen. Lucido ordered to take sexual harassment sensitivity training after allegedly sexually harassing woman during sensitivity training

State Senate
Sen. Peter Lucido.
Republican Sen. Peter Lucido of Shelby Township was disciplined after multiple women came forward alleging sexual harassment — including Democrat Sen. Mallory McMorrow from Royal Oak, who said Lucido made inappropriate comments to her during an orientation that included sexual harassment sensitivity training.
According to an investigation, Lucido engaged in an "unfortunate pattern" of "inappropriate workplace behavior" toward women, and has been ordered to undergo more sensitivity training. He has also been removed from the Advice and Consent Committee.
"We take accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace very seriously," State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said in a statement. "It is my sincere hope that this experience will help serve as motivation for us all to do better and be better in our personal interactions and our public discourse."
It all started in January, after Metro Times published a story
about a misogynistic and violent anti-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Facebook page that Lucido was a member of. After the story was published, 22-year-old Michigan Advance
reporter Allison Donahue went to the Capitol to ask Lucido about the page. That's when she alleged Lucido made inappropriate comments to her
including telling her that a group of schoolboys from Warren's Catholic high school De La Salle "could have a lot of fun with you." De La Salle was under investigation for a scandal involving alleged hazing sexual harassment on its football team.
Donahue's story went viral and other women came forward, including McMorrow
who said Lucido put his hands on her hips and made a comment about her appearance during the orientation.
The Senate Business Office investigation found the claims could not be "unequivocally substantiated" but found the accusers to be "credible."
"Therefore, taking into consideration the totality of the evidence presented, including the number of complaints and similarities among allegations, the investigators concluded it is 'more likely than not' that each incident occurred as reported by the accusers," Senate Business Office Director Jordan Hankwitz said in the investigation's summary.
Lucido downplayed the consequences in a statement to the media.
to the media.
"Throughout this process, I have maintained that I did not sexually harass anyone," he said. "The Senate Business Office and its outside counsel were charged with investigating whether I did. After their comprehensive and impartial investigation, they determined that the allegations made against me could not be unequivocally substantiated."
“Given that I have not sexually harassed anyone nor were there any citations of a violation of Senate rules determined by the investigation, I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the people I represent," he added.
Following Metro Times
' story, Gov. Whitmer sent Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter
calling for the company to enforce its standards against hate speech.
