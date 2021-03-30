Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Michigan man who called U.S. Capitol riot 'proudest day of my life' charged in insurrection

Posted By on Tue, Mar 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Anthony Robert Williams poses next to statue in U.S. Capitol. - FBI
  • FBI
  • Anthony Robert Williams poses next to statue in U.S. Capitol.

A Southgate man who called the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection “the proudest day of my life” is the sixth Michigan resident arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony Robert Williams, 45, bragged on videos posted on Facebook that he “stormed” the Capitol, “pushed back the cops,” and “took this fucking building,” according to the FBI. He also posted selfies while inside the Capitol.



Williams was charged with obstruction of official proceedings, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested Friday and released from jail.

On Saturday, he posted a news story on Facebook about former President Donald Trump claiming rioters posed “zero threat.”

On Sunday, Williams posted a cartoon of a Trump supporter lifting the dome of the Capitol and asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, “Can you hear us now?”

click to enlarge FACEBOOK SCREENGRAB
  • Facebook screengrab

Before the insurrection, William wrote on Facebook that he planned to travel to Washington D.C. to “storm the swamp,” according to the FBI. He also wrote, “We pissed and we comin to congress.”

After the riot, Williams wrote that the insurrection “was the proudest day of my life” and that he “felt like the founding fathers were smiling down on us in that room,” according to the FBI.

“I guarantee my dad and gramps, both vets, would be proud,” he added.

Like many Trump supporters, Williams has repeatedly posted false and discredited information about election fraud and the coronavirus.

Karl Dresch, of Calumet, was the first Michigan resident charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with storming the Capitol.

Michael Joseph Foy, a 30-year-old former Marine from Wixom, was charged less than a week later. Video footage shows him attacking police with a hockey stick.

James “Jimmy” Mels, 56, of Shelby Township, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with entering the Capitol.

Two Macomb County men – Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township, and Robert Schornak, 39, of Roseville – were charged on March 18 for allegedly storming the Capitol.

All six Michigan residents charged in connection with the riot were Trump supporters.

The FBI has arrested more than 300 people for participating in the violent riot, which killed five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Federal authorities said they believe about 800 people stormed the Capitol and pledged to continue making arrests.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
The Republicans are not a serious party
Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bedrock Detroit lays off dozens of employees Read More

  2. Detroit's QLine returns, but won't take passengers yet Read More

  3. Rising COVID-19 cases force Detroit Institute of Arts to close until Friday Read More

  4. Legal experts complain Lucido’s investigation of Whitmer is ‘politically motivated’ Read More

  5. Child care costs as much as college for some Michigan families Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation