See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 12, 2021

FBI arrests Shelby Township man in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection

Posted By on Fri, Feb 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. - ALEX GAKOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com
  • Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

A Shelby Township man has been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, making him the third Michigan resident to be charged in the riot.

James “Jimmy” Mels, 56, faces federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct.



A day after the riot, a “mutual known associate” tipped off the FBI that Mels had entered the Capitol building.

In an interview with FBI agents outside of his home on Jan. 25, Mels admitted to entering the Capitol, after saying a “brief prayer,” with the intent of presenting an officer with a copy of the U.S. Constitution, according to the criminal complaint. He also dug his phone out of his pocket and showed agents photos he had taken from inside the Capitol.

click to enlarge Photos on James Mels' phone. - FBI
  • FBI
  • Photos on James Mels' phone.

According to the complaint, Mels said he traveled to the Capitol with 11 other “like minded Patriots” whom he had met on online platforms such as “The Patriot Hour” and “X-22.”

Shortly after Trump won the presidential election in 2016, Mels posted an image on Facebook of President Barack Obama hanging from a noose and said “lets get to work and hang these traitors.”

“Congratulations to all that supported TRUMP," he wrote. "You my friends are winners. Now lets get to work and hang these traitors. Starting at the top? Public hangings in order. Start with this guy IslamaObama.”

Last month, the FBI arrested Michael Joseph Foy, a 30-year-old former Marine from Wixom, on charges of attacking police with a hockey stick during the riot.

A few days earlier, Karl Dresch, who sold right-wing paraphernalia out of his Calumet home, was arrested after photos showed him inside the Capitol.

More than 200 people nationwide have been charged in the riot.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Sunday talking about stuff show
COVID cheater
20 sex toys, gadgets, and surprises to make it through Valentine’s Day in quarantine
Nuts, cheaters, and Ron DeSantis
Why some Michigan restaurants are deciding not to reopen for indoor dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan GOP candidate for governor is a Black man who wants to cancel Black History Month Read More

  2. Sen. Shirkey baselessly claims U.S. Capitol riot was 'staged' by Trump haters, recording shows Read More

  3. Michigan state Sen. Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County GOP, says he doesn't 'give a shit' Read More

  4. Michigan's Lt. Governor blasts Sen. Shirkey for standing by statement that Jan. 6 riot was a 'hoax' Read More

  5. Savage Love: My teenage son is stealing our sex toys Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation