Thursday, March 18, 2021

Two Macomb County men charged for involvement in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. - ALEX GAKOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com
  • Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Two Macomb County men were charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, bringing the total number of Michigan residents arrested so far for their alleged roles in the riot to five.

Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township, and Robert Schornak, 39, of Roseville, were charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress, and breaking into the Capitol, federal court filings obtained first by The Detroit News show.



Details of the allegations have not yet been unsealed. More information is expected to be released later Thursday when the two men make their initial appearances in federal court.

Karl Dresch, of Calumet, was the first Michigan resident charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with storming the Capitol.

Michael Joseph Foy, a 30-year-old former Marine from Wixom, was charged less than a week later. Video footage shows him attacking police with a hockey stick.

James “Jimmy” Mels, 56, of Shelby Township, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with entering the Capitol.

The FBI has arrested more than 300 people for participating in the violent riot, which killed five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Federal authorities said they believe about 800 people stormed the Capitol and pledged to continue making arrests.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

