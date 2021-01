Michigan Freedom Fund leader to replace Van Langevelde on Board of State Canvassers

click to enlarge Screengrab/Zoom

Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the election results in November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed a new Republican to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers to replace the GOP member who voted to certify Joe Biden’s win in November.The announcement on Tuesday comes after the Michigan Republican Party failed to nominate Aaron Van Langevelde to another four-year term.Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, will replace Van Langevelde when his term expires on Jan. 31. Unlike many conspiracy-peddling Republicans in the state, Daunt publicly dismissed false claims that Democrats stole the election from President Donald Trump. He also supported Van Langevelde’s decisive vote to certify the election in November.Daunt, of DeWitt, previously served as the director of constituent relations for former Gov. Rick Snyder, logistics director for the Michigan Republican Party, and communications director for former state Sen. Randy Richardville.Daunt has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Michigan State University.Daunt was among three conservative activists nominated by state Republicans. The others were Lee Tarver, a political activist who joined a failed lawsuit that falsely alleged widespread election fraud, and Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action. Under state law, Whitmer is tasked with appointing one of the three nominees to the canvassing board.Whitmer also appointed Democrat Jeanette L. Bradshaw to another term on four-member the board. Bradshaw, of Ortonville, is the recoding secretary and registrar for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58.