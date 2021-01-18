See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 18, 2021

Michigan Republican Party plans to replace canvasser who refused to sabotage Biden's victory

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Michigan Board of State Canvassers member Aaron Van Langevelde. - SCREENGRAB/ZOOM
  • Screengrab/Zoom
  • Michigan Board of State Canvassers member Aaron Van Langevelde.

The Michigan Republican Party is throwing Aaron Van Langevelde to the curb after he voted to certify Joe Biden’s win in November.

One of two Republicans on the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, Van Langevelde was hailed as a lone voice of reason after he resisted pressure from inside his party to delay certification. He joined the board’s two Democrats in voting in favor of Biden’s victory. The other Republican, Norman Shinkle, abstained.



Now the Michigan Republican Party plans to replace him with another conservative activist when his four-year term expires on Jan. 31. The party nominated three other Republicans, including Linda Lee Tarver, a political activist who joined a failed lawsuit that falsely alleged widespread election fraud. The other nominees are Tony Daunt, director of the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund, and Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will choose from among the nominees.

Van Langevelde told The Detroit News that party members never approached him about serving another term.

“My conscience is clear, and I am confident that my decision is on the right side of the law and history,” Van Langevelde said in a statement Monday. “Time will tell that those who spread misinformation and tried to overturn the election were wrong, and they should be held responsible for the chaos and confusion they have caused.”

Before voting to certify the election in November, Van Langevelde said state law clearly requires the board to certify the election results based on county returns.

“We have a duty to certify this election based on these returns,” he said. “That is very clear.”

Leaders of the Michigan Republican Party have repeatedly peddled false claims about election fraud in a shameless attempt to overturn Biden’s victory.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Horoscopes (Jan. 13-19)
Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day
The world's greatest democracy!
The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical
MAGA Mob
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge drops charges against 28 Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit Read More

  2. The U.K. coronavirus mutation has arrived in Michigan Read More

  3. Dan Gilbert sold his JACK Entertainment casino business in December Read More

  4. The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical Read More

  5. Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation