See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 11, 2021

Rocket Companies and Ford join U.S. corporations halting political donations following Capitol riot

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge WIKIPEDIA/STEVE JENNINGS
  • Wikipedia/Steve Jennings

Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies and Ford Motor Co. are among a growing number of corporations suspending their political contributions in the aftermath of last week's pro-Trump Capitol siege.

Rocket Holdings Inc. PAC told Crain’s Detroit Business that it’s donating $750,000 to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and then "suspending all political giving as we contemplate the role corporations play in the political process."



The PAC contributed a combined $12,500 to the Georgia Senate Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who were defeated in the run-off election last week. The candidates also peddled the same kind of baseless claims about election fraud that led up to the riot.

Gilbert’s Quicken Loans donated $750,000 to Trump’s inaugural fund in January 2017, and Gilbert hosted a $25,000-a-plate fundraiser at the Chrysler House building in downtown Detroit for Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in 2016.

"We were truly appalled and disheartened by the actions that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week. America has long stood as a beacon for the world in our relentless pursuit of respect, tolerance and decency," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "What we saw in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday was the heartbreaking desecration of one of the most recognizable symbols of our republic. Our country is at an important inflection point — one that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact for generations. It is more crucial than ever that we come together to demonstrate the ability to celebrate a centuries-old tradition of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

Ford condemned the violent mob in Washington, D.C. and said Monday that it’s pausing political donations.

“As we have said, events over the past year have underscored the need for a broader, ongoing discussion about other relevant considerations when it comes to our employee PAC," Rachel McCleery, director of government relations for manufacturing policy, told The Detroit Free Press.

"In order to give these important discussions the time and reflection they deserve, the Ford PAC will be suspending new contributions for now," she said. "Ford condemns the violent actions that happened this week, which contradict the ideals of a free and fair election and a peaceful transition of power."

Michigan-based Dow Company said in a statement that it is suspending all political donations to "any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election.”

Other companies that are restricting or suspending political donations are Facebook, Exxon, Marriott International, American Express, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Microsoft.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mausoleums broken into at historic Woodmere Cemetery in Southwest Detroit Read More

  2. Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party Read More

  3. Whitmer receives death threat in letter demanding $2M in Bitcoin Read More

  4. Michigan commission bans open carry of firearms at state Capitol Read More

  5. The siege at the U.S. Capitol was similar to what happened in Lansing this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation