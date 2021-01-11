Rocket Companies and Ford join U.S. corporations halting political donations following Capitol riot

click to enlarge
Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies and Ford Motor Co. are among a growing number of corporations suspending their political contributions in the aftermath of last week's pro-Trump Capitol siege.
Rocket Holdings Inc. PAC told Crain’s Detroit Business
that it’s donating $750,000 to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration committee and then "suspending all political giving as we contemplate the role corporations play in the political process."
The PAC contributed
a combined $12,500 to the Georgia Senate Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who were defeated in the run-off election last week. The candidates also peddled the same kind of baseless claims about election fraud that led up to the riot.
Gilbert’s Quicken Loans donated $750,000
to Trump’s inaugural fund in January 2017, and Gilbert hosted a $25,000-a-plate fundraiser
at the Chrysler House building in downtown Detroit for Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in 2016.
"We were truly appalled and disheartened by the actions that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week. America has long stood as a beacon for the world in our relentless pursuit of respect, tolerance and decency," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "What we saw in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday was the heartbreaking desecration of one of the most recognizable symbols of our republic. Our country is at an important inflection point — one that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact for generations. It is more crucial than ever that we come together to demonstrate the ability to celebrate a centuries-old tradition of the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”
Ford condemned the violent mob in Washington, D.C. and said Monday that it’s pausing political donations.
“As we have said, events over the past year have underscored the need for a broader, ongoing discussion about other relevant considerations when it comes to our employee PAC," Rachel McCleery, director of government relations for manufacturing policy, told The Detroit Free Press
.
"In order to give these important discussions the time and reflection they deserve, the Ford PAC will be suspending new contributions for now," she said. "Ford condemns the violent actions that happened this week, which contradict the ideals of a free and fair election and a peaceful transition of power."
Michigan-based Dow Company said in a statement that it is suspending all political donations to "any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election.”
Other companies that are restricting or suspending political donations are Facebook, Exxon, Marriott International, American Express, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Microsoft.
