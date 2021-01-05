See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Dan Gilbert and his company’s PAC donated to Georgia GOP Senate candidates

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge A protester holds up a sign at an August 2017 rally against a Donald Trump fundraiser in a Dan Gilbert building. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • A protester holds up a sign at an August 2017 rally against a Donald Trump fundraiser in a Dan Gilbert building.

Billionaire Dan Gilbert, his family members, and the political action committee for one of his Detroit-based companies have thrown money into the Georgia Senate race to help the Republican incumbents win Tuesday’s election.

Gilbert, who relies on Democratic cities like Detroit and Cleveland for tax incentives, donated $2,800 — the maximum allowable amount — to Sen. David Perdue. Gilbert’s family members chipped in an additional $2,800, according to Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy group that examined campaign finance records.



The political action committee of Gilbert’s Detroit-based Rock Holdings donated $5,000 to Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Nov. 14. The PAC also contributed $7,500 to Perdue in June and $5,000 to the Georgia Republican Party on Nov. 11.

Matt Cullen, former CEO of Bedrock Detroit and current principal and chairman of JACK Entertainment — both of which are Gilbert companies — donated $2,800 to Perdue in June.

Jay Farner, an executive at Gilbert’s Quicken Loans, donated $2,000 to Perdue in July 2019. Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Rock Holdings and former CEO of Quicken Loans, chipped in $2,800 on Dec. 1, as did his wife.

This isn’t just any race. Control of the Senate is at stake, and a Republican victory could undermine President-elect Joe Biden's plans to help Detroit's lower-income families.

Gilbert is a prolific donor to Republican candidates. During the presidential primary election in 2016, he donated $1.25 million to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s super PAC and $350,000 to PACs tied to then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, campaign finance records show.

After Trump won the primary in 2016, Gilbert attended a secret, $25,000-a-plate fundraiser at his Chrysler House building in downtown Detroit for Donald Trump and the Republicans National Committee.

Gilbert also contributed $750,000 to Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2017.

Gilbert has said he supports candidates of both political parties. "Our interests are in the policies at the federal level, and not the politics surrounding the elections," Gilbert said in a 2017 statement. "We have often supported both political parties in the same election so that we have the ability to impact positive change, regardless of who occupies the offices." Indeed, Gilbert also gave $75,000 for a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Gilbert isn’t the only Michigan billionaire to donate to the Georgia Republican candidates. West Michigan’s powerful DeVos family also made maximum donations to Georgia’s Republican senators, chipping more than $35,000 in total.

In the Georgia Senate race, Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Loeffler, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is running against Perdue.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan's health department is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of its 'Mask Up, Mask Right' campaign Read More

  2. Trump repeats baseless claims about Detroit’s election in call with Georgia officials Read More

  3. Popular Republican Candice Miller says she won't run for Michigan governor Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer denied clemency for Temujin Kensu, a murder convict who claims innocence Read More

  5. Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state, according to Twitter data Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation