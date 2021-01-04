See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 4, 2021

Gov. Whitmer denied clemency for Temujin Kensu, a murder convict who claims innocence

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge Temujin Kensu in 1985, left, and today. - MDOC
  • MDOC
  • Temujin Kensu in 1985, left, and today.

While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently made waves for granting clemency for four men locked up for marijuana charges, including Michael Thompson, who was sentenced in 1996 to up to 60 years in prison after selling marijuana to an undercover cop, she denied clemency to another longstanding prisoner who supporters contend is innocent.

Temujin Kensu, née Frederick Freeman, 57, was convicted in 1986 for the murder of Scott Macklem in Port Huron, which Kensu and supporters have long argued was "physically impossible" since he was in the Upper Peninsula at the time and no evidence linked him to the crime scene.



Supporters told The Detroit News on Monday that Kensu's request for clemency was denied.

Whitmer's office told The Detroit News that the request was denied per the recommendation of the Michigan Parole Board. But supporters remain hopeful because Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's newly created Conviction Integrity Unit is considering an application from Kensu.

"This is where our confidence lies," David Sanders of the Royal Oak-based Proving Innocence project told the paper. "We fully trust that the CIU's independent review will reveal without a doubt that a great injustice was done to Temujin. "Our hope is that that the attorney general will present the facts from this comprehensive investigation to the governor and she will do the right thing and finally free a man so terribly wronged."

You can read Metro Times' two-part cover story on Kensu's case here and here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state, according to Twitter data Read More

  2. Trump repeats baseless claims about Detroit’s election in call with Georgia officials Read More

  3. 40 ways Metro Times changed Detroit (and beyond) over the past 40 years Read More

  4. Michigan's health department is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of its 'Mask Up, Mask Right' campaign Read More

  5. Popular Republican Candice Miller says she won't run for Michigan governor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation