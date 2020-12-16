See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

December 22, 2020 Marijuana » Marijuana News

Email
Print
Share

Gov. Whitmer commutes sentence of Michael Thompson, put behind bars for up to 60 years after selling marijuana 

By
click to enlarge Michael Thompson was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Michael Thompson was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer granted requests for clemency for four people who were put behind bars due to the War on Drugs, including Michael Thompson, who was sentenced in 1996 to up to 60 years in prison after selling marijuana to an undercover cop.

After Michigan voters approved marijuana for adult-use in 2018, activists have put pressure on Whitmer to commute the sentences of those imprisoned for doing something that is now legal, as well as to expunge marijuana-related criminal records. In October, Whitmer signed a "clean slate" package of bills to remove pot-related convictions from the records of up to 234,000 Michigan residents.



"For far too long, the so-called 'tough on crime' and 'war on drugs' eras of criminal justice have led to fractured families and broken communities that make our state less safe, particularly for people of color in Michigan," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a statement. "Our administration has spent the last two years delivering bipartisan solutions to improve the criminal justice system in a way that levels the playing field for individuals who have committed nonviolent offenses. We will continue to find ways to provide second chances for everyone, which will make our families, neighborhoods, and communities are safer and stronger."

Others prisoners who had their sentences commuted include Lawrence Cadroy, Lorenzo Garrett, and Larry McGhee.

The commutations were recommended by the Michigan Parole Board. According to a press release, all four are eligible for parole.

"These commutations offer a second chance to four individuals who have accepted responsibility and paid their debts to society and whose sentences span decades for non-violent offenses," Whitmer said in a statement. "We still have a lot of work to do, but today is a step in the right direction, and I’m confident that Michigan can continue to be a national leader in smart justice."

Michael Thompson was sentenced on May 31, 1996 to 40-60 years in prison for firearms possession by a felon after selling three pounds of marijuana to an undercover cop. He served 22 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2038.

Cadroy was sentenced on March 30, 1999 to life in prison for drug possession. He served 21 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2030.

Garrett was sentenced on May 5, 1999 to 29-170 years in prison for selling drugs. He served 22 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2027.

McGhee was sentenced on July 1, 2004 to 20-30 years in prison for selling drugs. He served 16 years on a sentence that was scheduled for an earliest release date of 2024.

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Marijuana News »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Marijuana News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. What will cannabis consumption lounges look like in Michigan? Read More

  2. Michigan's cannabis market could reach $3 billion, 4 million customers within 3 years Read More

  3. Gage Cannabis awards $50k to nonprofit Runner's High as part of social equity grant program Read More

  4. Mayor Duggan unveils Detroit recreational weed program details, urges 'legacy' applicants to start process Read More

  5. Recreational marijuana sales reach nearly $440M in first year in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation