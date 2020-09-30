Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

New videos show Unlock Michigan illegally gathering signatures for petition to repeal Whitmer's emergency powers

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Screenshot of undercover video shows petition circulator unlawfully gaining signatures. - KEEP MICHIGAN SAFE
  • Keep Michigan Safe
  • Screenshot of undercover video shows petition circulator unlawfully gaining signatures.

The group circulating petitions to repeal the law that empowers Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to impose restrictions during the coronavirus has been caught — again — resorting to illegal tactics to gain signatures.

In three undercover videos released Wednesday, petition circulators tell residents they can sign the names of people who are not present, even though signing someone else’s name is unlawful.



Additional videos and photos show unattended petitions inside businesses. State law requires petition gatherers to witness the signatures.

The videos and photographs were released by Keep Michigan Safe, a group opposed to the petition drive.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that her office is investigating Unlock Michigan, the group leading the petition drive, for using “deceptive” and potentially illegal tactics.

Keep Michigan Safe previously revealed a secret recording that exposed a California company coaching petitioners how to illegally gather signatures. The unlawful tactics included gathering signatures without witnessing them, circulating petitions by trespassing on private property, deceiving voters, and committing perjury.

“From the beginning of their petition drive, Unlock Michigan has used illegal, corrupt and improper tactics to obtain signatures, which is why we need a thorough review of every petition sheet and every signature — and each and every circulator needs to be questioned,” Mark Fisk, spokesman for Keep Michigan Safe, said in a statement. “We continue to support the Attorney General’s criminal investigation into this matter and this newly released video of illegal tactics used by volunteers and paid circulators proves without a doubt this is far from the case of one bad apple. The entire bushel is rotten, and we need a full investigation to determine the extent of the illegalities and improper conduct by Unlock Michigan.”

The release of the latest batch of videos and photos comes two days before Unlock Michigan plans to submit more than 500,000 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office. If the signatures are approved, the Republican-controlled Legislature has the authority to approve the repeal.

It’s not yet clear unclear whether the dirty tactics will impact the validation of the petition drive. Keep Michigan Safe is calling for a full investigation.

Nessel said her office also has received complaints that signature gatherers were lying to voters about the purpose of the petitions. In one complaint, a woman said a circulator approached her at the Eastern Market in Detroit and told her the petition was to support the LGBTQ+ community. Other people reported they were told the petitions were helping small businesses or supporting medical marijuana initiatives.

In one of the videos released Wednesday, a petition circulator at the Farmer’s Market in Brighton falsely says the intent is to place the issue on the ballot and then suggests a woman may sign her husband’s name.

“My husband hasn’t signed,” the woman says. “Can I put him down?”

“Yea, absolutely,” the petition circulator responds. "If you know his signature ... yeah, go ahead.”

To see other videos and photos, click here.

Brighton Farmers' Market from Keep Michigan Safe on Vimeo.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Man accused of terrorizing Black family in Warren was arrested, faces possible hate crime charges Read More

  2. Former Farmington priest arrested on charges of sexually abusing teenager in 1970s Read More

  3. Detroit City Council renews contract for racially biased facial recognition surveillance software Read More

  4. Mayor Fouts accused of violating state law over campaign-funded flyers opposing reduced term limits Read More

  5. Infiltrators bombarded Michigan voters with ‘deeply offensive and racist’ text messages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit