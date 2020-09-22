Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Secret recording reveals illegal tactics in petition campaign to repeal Whitmer's emergency powers

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge Michigan Capitol. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Michigan Capitol.

A California company hired to collect signatures to repeal the law that enables Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to impose restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic coached signature gatherers on running a dirty, illegal campaign.

The illegal tactics included gathering signatures without witnessing them, circulating petitions on private property, deceiving voters, and committing perjury, according to a secretly recorded videotape of a training session on Sept. 4.



In the recording, first obtained by The Detroit Free Press, Erik Tisinger, a trainer for In the Field, Inc., shares ideas with petition circulators to obtain signatures beyond what is allowed under state law.

"This can be a real shady job," Tisinger tells the trainees. "And when I say shady, I mean, people do all sorts of illegal shit all the time and never get caught. It's really hard to get caught doing shit except for, like, forgeries."

Unlock Michigan hired the California company to help gather about 500,000 signatures to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, which is what enabled Whitmer to unilaterally impose restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials credit the restrictions for drastically reducing COVID-19 cases.

Petition circulators are paid $3.50 per signature.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has received numerous complaints of using “deceptive tactics” to get signatures. In one complaint, a woman said a circulator approached her at the Eastern Market in Detroit and told her the petition was to support the LGBTQ+ community. Other people reported they were told the petitions were helping small businesses or supporting medical marijuana initiatives.

Fred Wszolek, a spokesman for Unlock Michigan, said the group won’t pay In the Field for signatures it gathers.

Whitmer called the recordings “deeply disturbing.”

Mark Fisk, a spokesman for Keep Michigan Safe, which opposes the petitions, said supporters were “caught red-handed again.”

"Unscrupulous and illegal tactics have become standard operating procedure for Unlock Michigan and this video showing a trainer encouraging people to break the law and lie under oath fits into a disturbing pattern,” Fisk said.

So far the group has collected more than 400,000 signatures.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Novi ammo store bans mask-wearing customers because of ‘thugs,’ calls Whitmer a 'bitch' Read More

  2. Royal Oak commissioner who downplayed coronavirus was infected with COVID-19 before she died Read More

  3. Federal lawsuit accuses Grand Rapids police of using excessive force against bystanders during protest Read More

  4. Company run by GOP Senate candidate John James lost tax exempt status after failing to create promised jobs Read More

  5. North American International Auto Show moved to September 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit