Wednesday, August 5, 2020

River Rouge dispensary begins selling recreational marijuana with drive-thru window and delivery services

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HERBAL HEALING
  • Courtesy of Herbal Healing

Herbal Healing in River Rouge will begin selling recreational marijuana on Friday.

The dispensary, which has sold medical marijuana since January 2017, also will offer delivery and a drive-thru service — the first of its kind in the state for recreational cannabis, owner Tarek Jawad tells Metro Times. The building that houses the dispensary at 261 Burke St. was previously a bank with a full-service drive-thru window.



Herbal Healing offers a wide variety of flower, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, and CBD products.

Jawad also operates Herbology in River Rouge. River Rouge is one of a few communities with recreational dispensaries in Wayne County. Although Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana sales in November 2018, about 80% of the state’s communities have imposed bans on recreational dispensaries.

Detroit City Council temporarily banned recreational dispensaries from opening until officials create an ordinance that will guarantee that Detroiters have an opportunity to get involved in the blossoming industry.

Communities without recreational marijuana are missing out on news taxes. The budding recreational pot industry generated $15.2 million in excise and sales taxes between late last year and May 10.

