Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

May 12, 2020 Marijuana » Canna-Business

Email
Print
Share

Michigan's adult-use marijuana industry made $91 million in sales so far 

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michigan's budding recreational adult-use marijuana industry is blooming with $91,592,936 in sales since it opened for business late last year, according to new numbers shared by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

The sales since recreational stores were authorized to open on Dec. 1, 2019 have generated $9,159,294 in excise tax and $6,045,134 in sales tax for a whopping $15,204,427 in combined excise and sales taxes. The figures represent sales through May 10.



The MRA also shared weekly adult-use sales figures. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sales have soared since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home coronavirus response order was issued in late March. Under the executive orders, Michigan's marijuana industry was deemed "essential" and allowed to remain open for curbside pick-up and delivery. Aside from being, well, fun to do, marijuana can also help reduce anxiety and stress.

Here's the weekly breakdown:

12/1 - 12/8 $1,629,007

12/9 - 12/15 $1,473,707

12/16 - 12/22 $1,603,613

12/23 - 12/29 $1,771,789

12/30 - 1/5 $1,773,002

1/6 - 1/12 $1,839,328

1/13 - 1/19 $2,590,547

1/20 - 1/26 $2,239,655

1/27 - 2/2 $2,779,304

2/3 - 2/9 $3,095,882

2/10 - 2/16 $3,790,779

2/17 - 2/23 $3,050,847

2/24 - 3/1 $4,334,402

3/2 - 3/8 $5,046,842

3/9 - 3/15 $4,705,378

3/16 - 3/22 $5,777,599

3/23 - 3/29 $4,550,811

3/30 - 4/5 $4,801,709

4/6 - 4/12 $4,788,920

4/13 - 4/19 $7,230,657

4/20 - 4/26 $7,183,097

4/27 - 5/3 $7,622,733

5/4 - 5/10 $7,913,328

The MRA also says there have been 216 licenses issued for adult-use marijuana establishments, including:

• 104 marijuana retailers, of which 63 are approved for home delivery
• 53 class C marijuana grower licenses, to 34 different companies
• 5 class B marijuana grower licenses
• 5 excess marijuana grower licenses
• 21 processors
• 13 secure transporters
• 12 marijuana event organizers
• 3 marijuana safety compliance facilities

It's a new era for marijuana in Michigan. Sign up for our weekly weed newsletter, delivered every Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Canna-Business »

Speaking of...

Latest in Canna-Business

Most Popular

  1. Best CBD Gummies: Pain & Anxiety Relief (2020) Read More

  2. Best CBD Oil: Top 3 Companies Reviewed (2020) Read More

  3. Marijuana might reduce opioid dependence for pain relief, new study finds Read More

  4. After last year's vaping scare, Michigan has cracked down. Is it safe to vape THC again? Read More

  5. Could curbside marijuana pickup continue after the coronavirus pandemic ends? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation