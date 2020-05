Michigan's adult-use marijuana industry made $91 million in sales so far 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

12/1 - 12/8 $1,629,007



12/9 - 12/15 $1,473,707



12/16 - 12/22 $1,603,613



12/23 - 12/29 $1,771,789



12/30 - 1/5 $1,773,002



1/6 - 1/12 $1,839,328



1/13 - 1/19 $2,590,547



1/20 - 1/26 $2,239,655



1/27 - 2/2 $2,779,304



2/3 - 2/9 $3,095,882



2/10 - 2/16 $3,790,779



2/17 - 2/23 $3,050,847



2/24 - 3/1 $4,334,402



3/2 - 3/8 $5,046,842



3/9 - 3/15 $4,705,378



3/16 - 3/22 $5,777,599



3/23 - 3/29 $4,550,811



3/30 - 4/5 $4,801,709



4/6 - 4/12 $4,788,920



4/13 - 4/19 $7,230,657



4/20 - 4/26 $7,183,097



4/27 - 5/3 $7,622,733



5/4 - 5/10 $7,913,328

• 104 marijuana retailers, of which 63 are approved for home delivery

• 53 class C marijuana grower licenses, to 34 different companies

• 5 class B marijuana grower licenses

• 5 excess marijuana grower licenses

• 21 processors

• 13 secure transporters

• 12 marijuana event organizers

• 3 marijuana safety compliance facilities

Michigan's budding recreational adult-use marijuana industry is blooming with $91,592,936 in sales since it opened for business late last year, according to new numbers shared by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency.The sales since recreational stores were authorized to open on Dec. 1, 2019 have generated $9,159,294 in excise tax and $6,045,134 in sales tax for a whopping $15,204,427 in combined excise and sales taxes. The figures represent sales through May 10.The MRA also shared weekly adult-use sales figures. Perhaps unsurprisingly, sales have soared since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home coronavirus response order was issued in late March. Under the executive orders, Michigan's marijuana industry was deemed "essential" and allowed to remain open for curbside pick-up and delivery. Aside from being, well, fun to do, marijuana can also help reduce anxiety and stress Here's the weekly breakdown:The MRA also says there have been 216 licenses issued for adult-use marijuana establishments, including: