Michigan's adult-use marijuana industry made $91 million in sales so far 

12/1 - 12/8 $1,629,007
12/9 - 12/15 $1,473,707
12/16 - 12/22 $1,603,613
12/23 - 12/29 $1,771,789
12/30 - 1/5 $1,773,002
1/6 - 1/12 $1,839,328
1/13 - 1/19 $2,590,547
1/20 - 1/26 $2,239,655
1/27 - 2/2 $2,779,304
2/3 - 2/9 $3,095,882
2/10 - 2/16 $3,790,779
2/17 - 2/23 $3,050,847
2/24 - 3/1 $4,334,402
3/2 - 3/8 $5,046,842
3/9 - 3/15 $4,705,378
3/16 - 3/22 $5,777,599
3/23 - 3/29 $4,550,811
3/30 - 4/5 $4,801,709
4/6 - 4/12 $4,788,920
4/13 - 4/19 $7,230,657
4/20 - 4/26 $7,183,097
4/27 - 5/3 $7,622,733
5/4 - 5/10 $7,913,328
• 104 marijuana retailers, of which 63 are approved for home delivery
• 53 class C marijuana grower licenses, to 34 different companies
• 5 class B marijuana grower licenses
• 5 excess marijuana grower licenses
• 21 processors
• 13 secure transporters
• 12 marijuana event organizers
• 3 marijuana safety compliance facilities
Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.