Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Michigan sends out record number of absentee ballots for August primary election

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge LINDA PARTON, SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Linda Parton, Shutterstock.com

Michigan has sent out nearly four times as many absentee ballots for the August primary election than it did over the same time four years ago.

With three weeks before the Aug. 4 state primary, the Secretary of State’s Office has issued 1.7 million ballots so far, compared to 475,000 at this time in 2016.



For the first time, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson mailed absentee to all 7.7 million active voters in the state in May to make it easier for them to vote without showing up in person due to fears of the coronavirus.

So far, more than 323,000 voters have returned their ballots, compared to 134,900 during this time in 2016.

The August primary ballots vary by community. Many elections include candidates for Congress, state House, and county prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, and treasurer. Click here to see what's on your ballot.

Two-thirds of Michigan voters approved a 2018 constitutional amendment that permits no-excuse absentee voting.

President Donald Trump has made repeated, unfounded claims that mail-in voting will cause widespread fraud.

