Trump threatens to withhold funding to Michigan over false claim about absentee ballots

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020
Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy— Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020
Nah, President Incompetent.— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 20, 2020
Michigan promotes democracy without jeopardizing people's health. You would rather oppress people and suppress the vote (per usual).
Oh, and endangering people's lives seems to be your approach to a pandemic. We won't be following that method. https://t.co/lFAWhX5uG5
