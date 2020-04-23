Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Biden's lead over Trump in Michigan continues to grow, poll shows

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2016. - MATT SMITH PHOTOGRAPHER
  • Matt Smith Photographer
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a significant lead over President Trump in Michigan, a new Fox News poll shows.

The survey shows the presumptive Democratic nominee leading the president 49% to 41% in a state that Trump narrowly won in 2016. A Quinnipiac Survey in February showed Trump trailing Biden by 5 percentage points.

Michigan is a critical swing-state for both candidates. In the same poll, 63% of Michigan voters said they approve of the job Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doing, and 35% said they don’t.

By contrast, 47% said they approve of the job Trump is doing, and 51% disapprove.



Whitmer’s clashes with Trump over a shortage of testing kits and personal protective equipment have catapulted her into the national spotlight. She has become a regular on national news networks and is considered a potential candidate to be Biden’s running mate.

But if Biden adds her to the presidential ticket, it won’t help him win Michigan, according to the poll, which shows Biden's lead in Michigan slipping to 6 percentage with Whitmer as the vice presidential candidate.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.5%.

