Thursday, July 2, 2020

Record number of Michigan voters request absentee ballots for August primary

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM

LINDA PARTON, SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Linda Parton, Shutterstock.com

The number of people who have requested absentee ballots for the August primary election in Michigan has more than tripled over the same time four years ago.

“Michigan voters have embraced their right to vote from home with enormous enthusiasm,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says in a news release.



More than 1.3 million residents have requested an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 election so far, compared to nearly 380,000 at this time in 2016.

The August primary ballots vary by community. Many elections include candidates for Congress, state House, and county prosecutor, sheriff, clerk and treasurer. Click here to see what's on your ballot.

Benson’s office mailed absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million active voters in the state in May to make it easier for them to vote without showing up in person due to fears of the coronavirus.

Two-thirds of Michigan voters approved a 2018 constitutional amendment that permits no-excuse absentee voting.

President Trump has made repeated, unfounded claims that mail-in voting will cause widespread fraud.


Fact-checkers have debunked his claims.

As of June 30, the state has issued more than 1 million ballots to those who have requested them. So far, 29,760 voters have already returned their ballots.

“This significant increase in those requesting to vote by mail already this year confirms they recognize that this option is a safe, secure and convenient way for them to ensure their voices are heard, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Benson says.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

