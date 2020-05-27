Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Media got it wrong. Kwame won't be released from prison early, feds say.

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Kwame Kilpatrick. - PATRICIA MARKS/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Patricia Marks/Shutterstock
  • Kwame Kilpatrick.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick won’t be released early from prison after all, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

"On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reviewed and denied inmate Kwame Kilpatrick for home confinement," the bureau wrote in a statement. "Mr. Kilpatrick remains incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana."



Kilpatrick, 49, is still set to be released in January 2037.

Many local media outlets on Friday pounced on a news release from the Ebony Foundation that claimed Kilpatrick “has been granted home confinement” after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence. Metro Times posted a story about the media reporting unsubstantiated claims.

State Reps. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and Karen Whitsett, both of whom have urged President Trump to release Kilpatrick from a low-security prison in Louisiana, told the media that Kilpatrick was scheduled to be released to his mother’s home in Georgia on June 10. At least one of Kilpatrick’s relatives also said the former mayor was about to be released.

It’s unclear why so many people were under the impression that Kilpatrick was granted an early release. His prison has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and a federal initiative was under way to release thousands of inmates from prisons amid the deadly spread of the coronavirus.

Whitsett said Trump told her Kilpatrick was being released.

Crain's Detroit reporter Chad Livengood shared some "journalistic lessons from the Kwame's-getting-released debacle" on Twitter.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan artificially inflated its coronavirus testing numbers Read More

  2. This Whitmer boating controversy is dumb Read More

  3. Michigan expands coronavirus testing criteria amid loosened social-distancing measures Read More

  4. Mayor Duggan offers Kwame Kilpatrick 'a fresh start' if he's released early from prison Read More

  5. How Trump turned possible COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine into a political flashpoint in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation