Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

Is Kwame Kilpatrick getting released early from prison? Social media abuzz amid reports

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Kwame Kilpatrick. - PATRICIA MARKS/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Patricia Marks/Shutterstock
  • Kwame Kilpatrick.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been granted early release from federal prison — or has he?

The Ebony Foundation, which has been calling on President Donald Trump to grant clemency for the 49-year-old disgraced former mayor, announced in a news release that Kilpatrick will be released early from a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, WWJ reported. Several news outlets have repeated the WWJ report without confirmation.



But Metro Times was unable to verify Kilpatrick's early release, and neither the Justice Department nor the Bureau of Prisons would confirm. The Ebony Foundation did not respond to our inquiries.

Detroit Free Press reporter M.L. Erick, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Kilpatrick, said he's not so sure the news is legitimate.
Related Why reporter M.L. Elrick supports the Metro Times Press Club: No news is bad news
Why reporter M.L. Elrick supports the Metro Times Press Club
No news is bad news
By M.L. Elrick
News Hits
"I've spent all morning digging into this," he wrote on Twitter. "It has all the makings of a hoax."


WDIV reports that people close to Kilpatrick confirmed he has been "placed in a 21-day quarantine in preparation for his release, and the family was hopeful he would get out June 10." But WDIV said the Justice Department has made "no definitive decision" on a so-called compassionate release over concerns about the deadly spread of the coronavirus.

Many inmates across the country have been released from prison and placed in home confinement to stem the spread of COVID-19. A 49-year-old inmate who was housed in the same prison as Kilpatrick died from the coronavirus.

Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison in October 2013 after he was convicted of two dozen federal charges, ranging from racketeering to extortion. He wasn’t eligible for parole until 2037.

Kilpatrick supporters have been calling for his release, saying his sentence was excessive. In February, state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo delivered a letter to Trump, asking him to grant clemency. Millionaire businessman Peter Karmanos has also lobbied for a pardon.

"No one is arguing the former mayor's guilt or innocence," Gay-Dagnogo said in an email to supporters. "What we're seeking (to have) is a conversation about ... the disproportionate sentencing that men of color experience at every level of the system, and I am appreciative of the invitation and looking forward to having an opportunity with the president or members of his administration to discuss favorably reviewing the former mayor's existing petition already before the president."

A government analysis of prison sentences between 2012 and 2016 found that Black male offenders received sentences that were on average nearly 20 percent longer than similarly situated white men. Studies also show that white Republican judges hand down much longer sentences to Black men than other judges. The judge in the Kilpatrick case was a white woman appointed by George H.W. Bush.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Owners of dam flooding Midland ignored federal regulators for years Read More

  2. Whitmer lifts ban on gatherings of 10 people or fewer, eases other restrictions Read More

  3. Trump makes wild, unfounded claim of 'tremendous fraud' in Michigan's upcoming presidential election Read More

  4. Trump refuses to wear mask, praises anti-Semite Henry Ford's 'bloodline,' says Ford cars are too expensive while at campaign rally in Ypsilanti Read More

  5. Study ranks Michigan among the top states for coronavirus response — despite being a hotspot Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation