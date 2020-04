Metro Times writer Biba Adams discusses losing three family members to COVID-19 on 'CBS This Morning'

click to enlarge Screengrab, CBS News

I am deeply saddened to share that my mother, Elaine Head passed away on yesterday from complications of COVID-19. My aunt, grandmother, and now my mom were all felled by this vicious disease. pic.twitter.com/foNnsrl7WU — Biba Adams (@BibatheDiva) April 23, 2020

I can think of so many other ways I planned to be famous... My writing, a book, a screenplay... hell, a sex tape.

I never would have wanted it to be under these circumstances.



But, I can just hear my three angels saying, “Go, Biba!!! Keep going, Biba!!” — Biba Adams (@BibatheDiva) April 28, 2020

Longtime Detroit scribe Biba Adams had just started as a full-time staff writer at, which she described as a "dream job," when the coronavirus crisis hit Detroit. Unfortunately, she was one of the eight employees temporary laid off at the outset of the pandemic as the virus ground Michigan's economy to a near halt.Things went from bad to worse as the virus spread through metro Detroit, and Adams lost her mother, grandmother, and an aunt to COVID-19.Last week, a tribute Adams posted on Twitter went viral, getting retweeted more than 7,000 times and garnering more than 50,000 likes. Activist Shawn King shared it, and Adams says she heard from other high-profile figures like actresses Alyssa Milano, Rosanna Arquette, and Issa Rae, as well as attorney Angela Rye, who all reached out to share their support.On Tuesday, Adams went national with her story, sharing it on. She says it all started early on, on March 26, when her aunt died, and her mother and grandmother were both hospitalized."That would be the last day that i would see them all," Adams told CBS.You can watch the segment below or on cbsnews.com For now, Adams says she will continue to share her story and raise awareness about the virus.It is our sincere hope that Adams can join us back atsoon. Our heart is with you, Biba.