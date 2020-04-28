Metro Times writer Biba Adams discusses losing three family members to COVID-19 on 'CBS This Morning'

I am deeply saddened to share that my mother, Elaine Head passed away on yesterday from complications of COVID-19. My aunt, grandmother, and now my mom were all felled by this vicious disease. pic.twitter.com/foNnsrl7WU— Biba Adams (@BibatheDiva) April 23, 2020
I can think of so many other ways I planned to be famous... My writing, a book, a screenplay... hell, a sex tape.— Biba Adams (@BibatheDiva) April 28, 2020
I never would have wanted it to be under these circumstances.
But, I can just hear my three angels saying, “Go, Biba!!! Keep going, Biba!!”
