Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News Hits

Metro Times lays off 8 staff members as coronavirus grinds Detroit to a halt

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge MT ARCHIVES
  • MT archives

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Metro Times is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 8 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department, including sales, production, editorial, and events. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment we can’t offer a timeline.

In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of the Metro Times’ revenue comes from Detroiters being able to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks, and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.

“This is absolutely fucking horrible — the worst-case scenario,” Metro Times publisher Chris Keating said. “Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and we are heartbroken to have to let go of these hardworking and talented people. My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual.”

We don’t know what the future holds, but because Detroit needs as much information as possible during these trying times, we’ll be working our asses off to bring you stories you need — and some you don’t. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.

It’s a hell of a time for everyone, but we’re up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.

Stay safe, and remember to wash your hands.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump unleashes unfounded criticism of Gov. Whitmer's handling of coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. DDOT shuts down bus services after drivers refuse to work amid coronavirus fears Read More

  3. Michigan announces 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 65 Read More

  4. The coronavirus has disrupted Detroit arts and culture — and yes, Metro Times, too Read More

  5. DDOT buses to resume service Wednesday after drivers reach deal to ease coronavirus fears Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...