Metro Times lays off 8 staff members as coronavirus grinds Detroit to a halt

In light of the unprecedented economic catastrophe brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Metro Times
is heartbroken to tell you we temporarily laid off 8 employees today. The cuts came from virtually every department, including sales, production, editorial, and events. It’s our sincere hope that after weathering this storm, we’ll be able to bring back this incredibly valued staff, but at the moment we can’t offer a timeline.
In the spirit of transparency, since we are a free publication and website, 100% of the Metro Times
’ revenue comes from Detroiters being able to gather in public — in restaurants, bars, theatres, museums, parks, and at our own events and festivals. Since a majority of our advertisers are ceasing operation as quarantine measures go into effect, we simply don’t have a path forward with our full staff. Remaining employees across the company are taking a pay cut and covering multiple roles for the time being.
“This is absolutely fucking horrible — the worst-case scenario,” Metro Times
publisher Chris Keating said. “Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate this, and we are heartbroken to have to let go of these hardworking and talented people. My hope is that in the very near future, we can go back to business as usual.”
We don’t know what the future holds, but because Detroit needs as much information as possible during these trying times, we’ll be working our asses off to bring you stories you need — and some you don’t. To continue serving you, we ask that if you can support us through donation
, please do. Every single contribution will go toward keeping your free, independent news source in operation another day.
It’s a hell of a time for everyone, but we’re up for the challenge and are grateful, dear reader, for your loyalty and support.
Stay safe, and remember to wash your hands.
