Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

'Operation Gridlock' organizers chide protesters for getting out of their cars, say there will be no more rallies

Posted By on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 9:24 AM

Armed protesters got out of their cars at "Operation Gridlock," despite orders not to. - JEFF KOWALSKY / GETTY IMAGES
  • Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images
  • Armed protesters got out of their cars at "Operation Gridlock," despite orders not to.

The organizers of "Operation Gridlock," last week's protest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home coronavirus prevention efforts, have distanced themselves from those who got out of their cars and disobeyed social distancing guidelines.

"We want to thank all of you who participated in Operation Gridlock and followed the rules of STAYING IN YOUR CAR," the Michigan Conservative Coalition wrote on Facebook, adding, "It’s unfortunate that some groups chose to protest on the capitol lawn."

The group also says they will not be calling for any further Operation Gridlock protests.

"Our mission to get the Governor’s attention has been successful," they wrote. "Now we wait to see how she will react. ... We pray the Governor looks now to lift the ban and safely get Michigan back to work!"



The message comes amid backlash to Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs, who was spotted walking around at Operation Gridlock. Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier has called for Gibbs to resign.

"I broke no law. I'm not in trouble. I did nothing to justify a request to resign," Gibbs told the Detroit Free Press.

Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order can result in a $1,000 fine. Only one person was arrested at Operation Gridlock, for assault against another protester.

Gov. Whitmer defended her executive order, saying the decline in coronavirus deaths in Michigan is proof that it is working. But Michigan's economy is unlikely to re-open any time soon. Whitmer has said that efforts need to be slow and deliberate so as not to spark a second wave of the virus.

So far, Michigan has more than 33,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths, making it the state with the third-highest number of cases. You can read about why Michigan was hit harder than its neighboring states in this week's issue.

You can read the full Michigan Conservative Coalition statement below.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Whitmer defends stay-at-home order as coronavirus deaths continue to decline in Michigan Read More

  2. Michigan's coronavirus deaths surge as older cases are added to tally Read More

  3. Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors? Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer says coronavirus choices have been 'gut-wrenching' Read More

  5. Video shows Detroiters disregarding stay-at-home order, watching car stunts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation