Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Detroit reports 19 new coronavirus deaths and more than 700 new confirmed infections

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Coronavirus testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Coronavirus testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Detroit reported 19 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total to 116.

The death toll doubled in the past four days.

The total number of confirmed infections in the city rose to 3,572, with 712 new cases, as the city dramatically increases its testing capacity.



With 6.7% of the state’s population, Detroit has about a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths and confirmed infections.

“This is going to be hard for weeks; it may be hard for months,” Mayor Mike Duggan said at at a press conference Thursday.

So far, 106 Detroit Police Department members, 24 firefighters and medics, and eight Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 524 police officers, 126 firefighters, and 133 DDOT employees are under quarantine.

Police Chief James Craig and City Council President Brenda Jones also have confirmed infections.

Beloved DDOT bus driver Jason Hargrove, police department chaplain Valerie Parks, and city inspector Jeremiah Brooks have died in the past few days from the coronavirus. The respiratory disease has also claimed the lives of the city’s homicide chief, Jonathan Parnell, and a 38-year old dispatcher whose name has not been released.

Other well-known Detroit figures who have died from the coronavirus are state Rep. Isaac Robinson, community activist Marlowe Stoudamire, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Cmdr. Donafay Collins.

Duggan has made testing a priority in the city. On Thursday, the city became the first municipality in the U.S. to begin using testing kits that provide results within 15 minutes. They’ll be used on first responders, which will dramatically reduce the time that police officers and firefighters are under quarantine.

“This is a game-changer,” Duggan said of the 5,000 quick-testing kits from Illinois-based Abbot Laboratories. “We will be fighting the coronavirus for months. We need the tools to fight back.”

Duggan has also led an effort to establish a drive-through site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds, where he expects at least 14,000 people to be tested for COVID-19 over the next six weeks. During the first two days, 43% of sick people who were tested came back positive for the coronavirus.

“It is critical that every single Detroiter have access to this,” Duggan said during a press conference Thursday.

The city will soon begin providing transportation to Detroiters who have a prescription to get tested but don't have cars.

Statewide, 417 people with coronavirus have died, and 10,791 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black people make up 12% of Michigan's population — and at least 40% of its coronavirus deaths Read More

  2. Violating Michigan's stay-at-home order is now a $1,000 fine Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer reverses course on coronavirus drugs, is now asking feds for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Read More

  4. Dildos are non-essential, Amazon worker says, as Romulus facility protests conditions Read More

  5. 'This coronavirus shit is for real': Detroit bus driver posted this video before he died Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit