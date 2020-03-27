Detroit Police Chief and 39 of his officers have tested positive for coronavirus

click to enlarge
Detroit Police Chief James Craig.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is the latest high-profile Detroiter to test positive for the coronavirus.
At least 39 police officers have also tested positive.
An additional 468 officers — or nearly a quarter of the police force — have been quarantined, posing a serious challenge in one of the nation’s most violent cities.
In just the past day, 14 officers have tested positive for coronavirus.
“This is the world we live in now,” Mayor Mike Duggan said at a press conference Friday.
Officers' temperatures are now being taken at the beginning of their shifts to screen them for potentially having the virus.
Assistant Chief James White, who is taking over day-to-day duties, said Craig is healthy, and he’s optimistic the chief will rebound. Craig has not been hospitalized.
“The chief is very fit, focused on nutrition and exercise,” White said.
Duggan said he has not been tested because he isn’t showing any symptoms.
"I have made it a point to stay at least six feet away from everybody,” Duggan said, referring to CDC guidelines.
On Friday, Detroit surpassed 1,000 positive coronavirus cases
, with 23 deaths.
Duggan has been working with hospitals, businesses, and other local governments to provide more testing sites. On Friday, the city began drive-through testing
at the Michigan Fairgrounds.
Earlier this week, Detroit community leader Marlow Stoidamire
became the first well-known figure to die of the coronavirus in Michigan. WDIV-TV morning news anchor Evrod Cassimy has also revealed that he tested positive for the virus, and says he is recovering. Rev. Horace Sheffield III, a civil rights activist, also tested positive after traveling to New York to visit Rev. Al Sharpton.
