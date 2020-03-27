Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, March 27, 2020

Coronavirus deaths rise to 92 in Michigan, with 3,657 positive cases

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 3:37 PM

STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

The coronavirus outbreak is showing no sign of letting up in Michigan as health officials announced 801 new positive cases and 32 new deaths Friday.

Michigan’s death toll is now at 92, more than double what it was Wednesday.

With 3,657 new positive cases, Michigan ranks fifth in the U.S. in total confirmed infections.



COMPILED BY STEVE NEAVLING
  • Compiled by Steve Neavling

With a severe testing shortage, deaths are considered the strongest indicator for the direction of the outbreak. A week ago, Michigan had just four deaths.

Detroit has surpassed 1,000 cases and now has 23 deaths. In Wayne County, there are 1,810 positive cases and 37 deaths.

Oakland County now has 824 positive cases and 26 deaths. In Macomb County, there are 404 confirmed infections and 14 deaths.

Sixty of Michigan’s 83 counties have at least one positive case.

Of the total cases, 1% are among patients 0 to 19 years old, 8% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 17% are 40 to 49, 19% are 50 to 59, 20% are 60 to 69, 14% are 70 to 79, and 8% are 80 and older.

Michigan began providing more data for fatalities.

“As the number of people tested and case counts have drastically increased in recent days, our team has prioritized how it is reporting this information,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in Michigan, says in a news release. “Our goal is to provide timely and accurate data during this pandemic.”

The death rate is far higher for men, who make up 65% of the fatalities. Of the total positive cases, 51% are male.

Those who have died range in age from 36 to 92. The average age for deaths is 68.4, with a median age of 70.

Michigan’s testing capacity has drastically increased over the past week, with more than 1,500 tests now conducted in a day. Michigan tested nearly 14,000 people since the outbreak began.

MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
  • Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

