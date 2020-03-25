Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

News Hits

Michigan's new coronavirus cases near 2,300; death toll reaches 43

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan grew to 2,295 on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 43.

The state reported 507 new cases in 31 counties as public and private labs continue to expand their capacity to test for COVID-19. But the state still has a significant shortage of testing kits, so health officials emphasize that there are likely a significant number of undetected cases.

Nineteen new deaths were reported Wednesday.



The total number of positive cases more than doubled over the past three days.

More than half of the new coronavirus cases Sunday came in Wayne County, which reported 249 confirmed infections, bringing its total to 698. In Detroit, 142 new cases were identified, bringing its total 705.

Oakland County had 115 new cases for a total of 543. In Macomb, the positive cases increased by 56, bringing its total to 281.

Beaumont and Henry Ford heath systems, the largest networks of hospitals in the state, said Wednesday they may soon reach capacity if the numbers continue to rise like they have in the past week.

“We’ve had a significant surge in Oakland and Wayne counties,” Dr. Betty Chu, associate chief clinical officer for Henry Ford Health System, told reporters Wednesday. “Today our capacity is quite full.”

At one Henry Ford hospital, eight operating rooms were converted to treat COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Detroit police reported two of its employees have died from coronavirus, and nearly 300 officers have been quarantined.

See the full report here.

michigan_cases-6.png

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Without crowds, Detroit Zoo let penguins explore the grounds — take a look Read More

  2. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and 3 others charged in alleged embezzlement scheme Read More

  3. Detroit police dispatcher dies after testing positive for coronavirus; 9 officers infected Read More

  4. 463 new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan on Tuesday; death toll rises to 24 Read More

  5. Council President Brenda Jones is challenging Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her congressional seat Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit