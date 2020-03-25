Michigan's new coronavirus cases near 2,300; death toll reaches 43

click to enlarge
The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan grew to 2,295 on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 43.
The state reported 507 new cases in 31 counties as public and private labs continue to expand their capacity to test for COVID-19. But the state still has a significant shortage of testing kits, so health officials emphasize that there are likely a significant number of undetected cases.
Nineteen new deaths were reported Wednesday.
The total number of positive cases more than doubled over the past three days.
More than half of the new coronavirus cases Sunday came in Wayne County, which reported 249 confirmed infections, bringing its total to 698. In Detroit, 142 new cases were identified, bringing its total 705.
Oakland County had 115 new cases for a total of 543. In Macomb, the positive cases increased by 56, bringing its total to 281.
Beaumont and Henry Ford heath systems, the largest networks of hospitals in the state, said Wednesday they may soon reach capacity if the numbers continue to rise like they have in the past week.
“We’ve had a significant surge in Oakland and Wayne counties,” Dr. Betty Chu, associate chief clinical officer for Henry Ford Health System, told reporters Wednesday. “Today our capacity is quite full.”
At one Henry Ford hospital, eight operating rooms were converted to treat COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Detroit police reported two of its employees
have died from coronavirus, and nearly 300 officers have been quarantined.
