Second Detroit police employee dies of coronavirus; nearly 300 officers are now quarantined

A second Detroit Police Department employee died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.The employee, who died Tuesday, was a commanding officer, but police didn’t divulge his rank, name, or age to give the department time to notify his family."I don't want to release the name out of respect to the family," police Chief James Craig toldlate Tuesday. "He was a well respected commanding officer in the Police Department. Many revered him as an iconic figure, loved by many, but followed by more."On Tuesday, DPD confirmed the death of a 38-year-old 911 dispatcher At least nine Detroit police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 300 have been quarantined as of Tuesday. Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday that an additional six city employees had tested positive for coronavirus.Other law enforcement agencies have been hit with the coronavirus in metro Detroit. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that four officers and two nurses have tested positive for coronavirus.To limit the spread in the Wayne County Jail, authorities are increasingly resorting to tethers so inmates and defendants can stay at home.On Monday, the Michigan Department of Corrections said its first inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.