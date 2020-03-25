Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Second Detroit police employee dies of coronavirus; nearly 300 officers are now quarantined

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

A second Detroit Police Department employee died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The employee, who died Tuesday, was a commanding officer, but police didn’t divulge his rank, name, or age to give the department time to notify his family.

"I don't want to release the name out of respect to the family," police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News late Tuesday. "He was a well respected commanding officer in the Police Department. Many revered him as an iconic figure, loved by many, but followed by more."



On Tuesday, DPD confirmed the death of a 38-year-old 911 dispatcher.

At least nine Detroit police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 300 have been quarantined as of Tuesday. Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday that an additional six city employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Other law enforcement agencies have been hit with the coronavirus in metro Detroit. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that four officers and two nurses have tested positive for coronavirus.

To limit the spread in the Wayne County Jail, authorities are increasingly resorting to tethers so inmates and defendants can stay at home.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Corrections said its first inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police dispatcher dies after testing positive for coronavirus; 9 officers infected Read More

  2. Without crowds, Detroit Zoo let penguins explore the grounds — take a look Read More

  3. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith and 3 others charged in alleged embezzlement scheme Read More

  4. 463 new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan on Tuesday; death toll rises to 24 Read More

  5. Gov. Whitmer criticized for exempting churches from stay-at-home order Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 18, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit