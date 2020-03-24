Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Detroit police dispatcher dies after testing positive for coronavirus; 9 officers infected

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Steve Neavling
  • Steve Neavling

A dispatcher for the Detroit Police Department has died after becoming infected with the coronavirus. The dispatcher was a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher, WXYZ-7 first reported.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig plans to release more details at an 11 a.m. press conference.

Nine Detroit police officers have tested positive for coronavirus as of Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan said at a news conference. More than 280 police officers have been quarantined.



Another six city employees also have tested positive for COVID-19, and many more are quarantined, Duggan said.

Other law enforcement agencies have been hit with the coronavirus in metro Detroit. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that four officers and two nurses have tested positive for coronavirus.

To limit the spread in the Wayne County Jail, authorities are increasingly resorting to tethers so inmates and defendants can stay at home.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Corrections said its first inmate has tested positive for coronavirus.

