Gov. Whitmer changes mind, endorses Biden before Michigan's primary race

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who recently said she would not endorse a presidential primary candidate, announced Thursday morning she’s supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.
Whitmer’s announcement on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”
comes less than a week before the state’s primary election and one day after former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm endorsed
Biden, who has surged after Super Tuesday’s victories.
The Detroit News
and Free Press
also endorsed Biden. On Wednesday, Metro Times endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders
, the other frontrunner in the race.
It’s unclear why Whitmer changed her mind about the endorsement, but she, like Granholm, cited Biden’s support for the auto industry during the economic downturn.
"I think the blueprint from 2018 about showing up, focusing on the dinner table issues and getting things done is exactly what Joe Biden represents," Whitmer said. "And that's why he has my enthusiastic support."
Meanwhile, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and his formidable campaign machine are hosting a $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Biden in conservative Grosse Pointe Farms on Monday. Duggan has been working on Biden’s campaign but has stayed out of the media limelight.
A recent poll shows Biden leading Sanders
by nearly seven percentage points in Michigan. In 2016, Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state, even though polls showed him down 21 points.
