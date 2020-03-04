News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

News Hits

Former Gov. Granholm endorses Biden ahead of Michigan primary election

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
  • Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm on Wednesday announced she’s joining the Democratic establishment in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden after his impressive Super Tuesday victories.

Granholm, a CNN contributor, made the announcement on the network’s “New Day,” saying Biden has been a strong advocate for the auto industry.

"Who was the person inside the Obama administration to champion saving the auto industry and the million jobs that are attached to it in the industrial Midwest? It was Joe Biden," Granholm said.



The former governor also credited Biden for his work on the Recovery Act, which she said sent roughly a billion dollars to the state to diversify the auto industry, save teaching jobs, and clean up blight in cities like Detroit.

“Michigan is not going to forget,” Granholm said on CNN. “We were on our knees, and Joe Biden picked us up and put us on his shoulders. We came back just like Joe Biden came back over the past few days.”


Granholm also revealed she helped Biden prepare for the presidential debates.

Granholm’s endorsement comes a week before Michigan’s presidential primary election.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the primary contest.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro Times endorses Bernie Sanders for president Read More

  2. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to hold Detroit rally on Super Tuesday Read More

  3. The coronavirus’s biggest threat might be the Trump administration’s insistence that there’s no threat at all Read More

  4. So much is at stake as Detroit’s census approaches Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders to hold rallies in Detroit and Grand Rapids ahead of Michigan primary Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...