Waterford Township cop charged with sexual assault, but authorities mum about case

A Waterford Township cop has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, but authorities aren’t saying much about what happened.
Officer Kevin Thompson, 29, was placed on unpaid administrative leave in late May after township officials learned he had been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Thompson is due back in Genesee County’s 67th District on Monday for a preliminary examination to determine whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant a circuit court trial.
The case stems from an alleged incident while Thompson was off-duty in Grand Blanc on Dec. 28, according to court records. But neither police nor the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office would elaborate on the allegations.
Authorities are typically more forthcoming after someone has been charged.
Township officials said they took quick action after learning about the charges. “On Thursday, May 30, 2019 the Waterford Police Department became aware that Officer Kevin Thompson had been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree, by the Genesee County Prosecutor,” the township said in a news release. “The alleged incident took place while Thompson was off duty and did not occur within the Township of Waterford.
“Kevin Thompson, a two year veteran of the Waterford Police Department, was immediately placed on administrative leave and he will remain on leave without pay until there is some resolution in the pending case.”
In another sexual assault case involving a cop in Michigan, Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright was fired on Oct. 7 after he was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a party bus
. A woman told Michigan State Police that the chief was intoxicated and forcefully pushed his groin against her butt after making other unwanted sexual advances on June 8. Other women on the bus said the chief "smacked" their butts.
