Michigan police chief fired after alleged sexual assault on a party bus

click to enlarge
-
City of Fremont
-
Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright.
A western Michigan police chief who was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a party bus has been fired.
The Fremont City Council terminated Randall Wright on Monday. In a news release Tuesday, the city said it “will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”
The 48-year-old chief was charged Oct. 2 with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A day earlier, he was placed on paid administrative leave.
A woman told Michigan State Police that the chief was intoxicated and forcefully pushed his groin against her butt after making other unwanted sexual advances on June 8. Other women on the bus said the chief "smacked" their butts.
Fremont Mayor James Rynberg initially dismissed the accusations as "a huge misunderstanding" in an interview with Wood-TV8
, saying he had "full faith in our chief of police."
Metro Times
couldn’t reach the mayor for comment Wednesday morning.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.