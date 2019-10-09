SHUCK YEAH TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE!

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Michigan police chief fired after alleged sexual assault on a party bus

Posted By on Wed, Oct 9, 2019 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright. - CITY OF FREMONT
  • City of Fremont
  • Fremont Police Chief Rand Wright.

A western Michigan police chief who was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a party bus has been fired.

The Fremont City Council terminated Randall Wright on Monday. In a news release Tuesday, the city said it “will have no further comment on this matter at this time.”

The 48-year-old chief was charged Oct. 2 with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A day earlier, he was placed on paid administrative leave.



A woman told Michigan State Police that the chief was intoxicated and forcefully pushed his groin against her butt after making other unwanted sexual advances on June 8. Other women on the bus said the chief "smacked" their butts.

Fremont Mayor James Rynberg initially dismissed the accusations as "a huge misunderstanding" in an interview with Wood-TV8, saying he had "full faith in our chief of police."

Metro Times couldn’t reach the mayor for comment Wednesday morning.

