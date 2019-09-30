News Hits

Monday, September 30, 2019

News Hits

Porn video displayed on billboard over I-75

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM

If you were driving down I-75 North between University Drive and M-59 in Auburn Hills Saturday night, you probably saw something out of the ordinary.


According to multiple social media posts, a pornographic video was playing on a digital billboard over the highway between 11 p.m. and midnight.



Despite the major distraction, no accidents were reported. However, WXYZ reported in an interview with a witness that traffic did slow down as cars passed the display.


The Auburn Hills Police Department quickly arrived on the scene and got the owners to take down the video. While original reports claimed the billboard was owned by Outfront Media, they confirmed it was not owned by them but instead a Candian company: Triple Group Companies. In a statement to the Metro Times, Auburn Hills PD would not confirm if the billboard was hacked or the work of a disgruntled employee, and the investigation is ongoing.


Because this is the internet, after all, Reddit sleuths quickly found the star of the video: Xev Bellringer (link NSFW). While she had nothing to do with the display, all press is good press.



