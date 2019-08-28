Royal Oak cop who harassed Black man in viral video has resigned

click to enlarge
A Royal Oak cop who interrogated a Black man and demanded his identification after a white woman complained that he looked at her suspiciously has resigned.
Before stepping down, Rookie Officer Michael Pilcher was ordered to get remedial training after an Aug. 14 video
of the interaction went viral and prompted widespread condemnation of the police department.
Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue said he confronted Pilcher last week about other troublesome behavior during his short time at the department.
“With the primary officer we found past behavior that was inconsistent with his training and the standards and expectations of the Royal Oak Police Department,” O’Donohue told the Royal Oak Tribune
. “Last Friday, I personally reviewed his conduct with him and when faced with the consequences of his actions, the officer resigned immediately.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a civil rights investigation
last week.
The victim, 20-year-old Devin Myers, said he did nothing wrong and was walking to a restaurant.
O’Donohue previously acknowledged Myers was mistreated and apologized. Last week, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality
called for Pilcher’s dismissal.
