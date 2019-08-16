State AG's office launches investigation into Royal Oak police's treatment of Black man following viral video

click to enlarge
The Civil Rights Division of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is investigating Royal Oak police’s treatment of a Black man accused of “looking suspiciously” at a white woman.
AG Dana Nessel directed the division to investigate after a viral video
showed police detaining 20-year-old Devin Myers following the woman’s bizarre complaint.
“The Civil Rights Division within the Michigan Department of Attorney General is investigating what occurred in Royal Oak on Tuesday,” Nessel said in a statement. “If ever there are concerns that the civil rights of Michigan residents have been violated, our office stands ready to investigate and pursue such matters.”
Amid public backlash, the Royal Oak Police Department apologized and disciplined the supervisor
for flippantly dismissing Myers’ complaint about being interrogated. The officer who demanded Myers’ identification is a new, probationary officer and will receive remedial training.
Police have yet to identify the white woman who called 911 and said, "He's an African-American male, and I don't know what his deal is, but it's making me not feel very comfortable.”
