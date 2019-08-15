News Hits

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Mystery solved — we figured out what Bernie Sanders and Cardi B were talking about in Detroit

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 3:33 PM

We are here for the blooming friendship between Cardi B and Bernie S.

We previously wrote about how we noticed that Bernie Sanders and Cardi B met at Detroit's TEN Nail Bar on July 29, but at first we didn't know why. We knew that Bernie was in town for the Democratic debates and Cardi was performing in Indianapolis the next day, but why were they together? Was it possible the two were discussing Cardi's bid for V.P.? Or were they just getting a routine nail touch-up together, as friends often do?
It turns out that Cardi, who has endorsed Bernie numerous times, was interviewing him about his stance on a range of topics, including health care, police brutality, the DACA program, minimum wage, student debt, and more. The two also stressed how important it is for people to vote.

"Young people have got to get involved in the political process," Bernie said. "Register to vote, it is not hard. Takes you five minutes. Trump does not want people of color to be participating in the political process. ... If we have young people voting in large numbers, you know what, I have zero doubt that Donald Trump will be defeated."

Check out the video below and watch their budding friendship grow.


