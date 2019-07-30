Bernie Sanders and Cardi B met at a Detroit nail salon, we don't know what's happening

“Bad bitches are a gift from God,” according to Cardi B in her song "I Do," so hopefully Bernie Sanders is taking notes. The performer and Vermont Senator-turned-presidential hopeful met at TEN Nail Bar downtown to discuss youth engagement in politics.

“Today (Cardi B) and I finally met. We had a great conversation about the future of America,” Sanders tweeted. “And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country. Stay tuned for our video coming soon!”

Though a TEN employee initially did not confirm it was the nail salon where they met, an MT analysis of Google images matched the interior of TEN with the background of Sanders’ photo. After this article was published, the founders of TEN told MT their nail bar hosted the two, though they noted this is not an endorsement from the business.

"The Ten Nail Bar had the honor of hosting entertainment superstar, Cardi B and U.S. Senator & Candidate for President of the United States for an intimate conversation on how we as a community can not only be aware of our political action, but aware of the issues that may challenge small businesses like ours," said TEN founders Kelli Coleman and Anika Jackson. "A once in a lifetime opportunity was formed yesterday and for the spotlight to be placed on our brand, hosting the historic conversation it was a monumental moment for not only the TEN Nail Bar, but Detroit as a whole.”



Cardi has already endorsed Sanders, and this meeting comes after a tweet from the singer praising Sanders’ history of activism. His tweet also suggests she will star in an upcoming campaign video.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” Cardi tweeted. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."





While this meeting excited followers of Sanders and Cardi, it should have been expected, as Cardi endorsed him in the 2016 election as well. She also made headlines for her political opinions since then (i.e. when she endorsed Cynthia Nixon in the New York gubernatorial race and when she blasted President Donald Trump over the government shutdown).

Sanders is (obviously) in town for the Democratic debates happening today and tomorrow on CNN, though it appears unclear as to why Cardi is in town. She has a show tonight at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis, so fear not stans, she should be there in time for her concert.

The verified People for Bernie Twitter account tweeted it is making shirts like those of Bernie Sanders that read “The People for Cardi B” for the Democratic National Convention.





It appears there is more coming from the unlikely duo, and, in the words of Cardi from her song "Be Careful": “Boy, you better treat me carefully."