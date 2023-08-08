Travis Scott announces Detroit concert — and then backtracks

The ‘UTOPIA World Tour’ was supposed to be headed to Little Caesars Arena in September, but now we’re not sure what’s going on

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 11:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows.

Well, that was fast.

Just as soon as controversial rapper Travis Scott announced a new tour in support of his chart-topping UTOPIA, we’re now told that the concert is now up in the air.

The tour, which promises “an unparalleled audiovisual experience,” was announced Tuesday, including a planned Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. But just minutes after the press release was sent, we got a follow-up from Detroit concert company 313 Presents asking us to pull the story.

“The tour has now shifted their timeline and tickets will NOT go on sale this week,” 313 Presents said in a short email. “More information to come once we have new details. Thank you.”

The tickets were supposed to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, but that appears to no longer be the case. We’ll update this article when things get sorted out.

UTOPIA is the first release since the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, where 10 people were crushed to death and hundreds were injured while the rapper seemingly ignored the chaos from the stage. Scott has been known to incite violence at his shows, leading to questions as to whether his career could continue.

In June, prosecutors announced that a grand jury had declined to indict Scott and two festival officials, though a number of civil lawsuits are still pending.

Fans seem to be standing behind Scott, however, buying 500,000 copies of UTOPIA in its first week and racking up more than 650 million streams, sending it straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. It’s the biggest opening release of 2023 by far.

A press release for the tour heaps on a cringe-inducing amount of praise for Scott, saying UTOPIA “continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade.’” (It’s 2023.)

It continues, “The future depends on Travis Scott.”

We think it’s probably high time to stop deifying celebrities — especially if they can’t even get their tour announcements straight.

Update: This article was edited to reflect that tickets will not go on sale this week.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more On tour articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.

Madlib and Karriem Riggins to team up at Detroit Jazz Fest

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right).

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup

By Lee DeVito

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announces lineup (2)

Big Sean in Detroit this weekend to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

By Layla McMurtrie

Big Sean in 2018.

Also in Music

Local Buzz: Hamtramck Labor Day Fest headliners include Gmac Cash, Tyvek

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Local Buzz: Hamtramck Labor Day Fest headliners include Gmac Cash, Tyvek (2)

Detroit’s Ribs R&B Music Festival teases a ‘special hip-hop guest’

By Steve Neavling

Detroit’s Ribs R&B Music Festival teases a ‘special hip-hop guest’ (2)

Big Sean in Detroit this weekend to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

By Layla McMurtrie

Big Sean in 2018.

Bootsy Collins to host Detroit Music Weekend this year

By Layla McMurtrie

Bootsy Collins.
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us