Travis Scott announces Detroit concert — and then backtracks

Well, that was fast.

Just as soon as controversial rapper Travis Scott announced a new tour in support of his chart-topping UTOPIA, we’re now told that the concert is now up in the air.

The tour, which promises “an unparalleled audiovisual experience,” was announced Tuesday, including a planned Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. But just minutes after the press release was sent, we got a follow-up from Detroit concert company 313 Presents asking us to pull the story.

“The tour has now shifted their timeline and tickets will NOT go on sale this week,” 313 Presents said in a short email. “More information to come once we have new details. Thank you.”

The tickets were supposed to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, but that appears to no longer be the case. We’ll update this article when things get sorted out.

UTOPIA is the first release since the tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, where 10 people were crushed to death and hundreds were injured while the rapper seemingly ignored the chaos from the stage. Scott has been known to incite violence at his shows, leading to questions as to whether his career could continue.

In June, prosecutors announced that a grand jury had declined to indict Scott and two festival officials, though a number of civil lawsuits are still pending.

Fans seem to be standing behind Scott, however, buying 500,000 copies of UTOPIA in its first week and racking up more than 650 million streams, sending it straight to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. It’s the biggest opening release of 2023 by far.

A press release for the tour heaps on a cringe-inducing amount of praise for Scott, saying UTOPIA “continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade.’” (It’s 2023.)

It continues, “The future depends on Travis Scott.”

We think it’s probably high time to stop deifying celebrities — especially if they can’t even get their tour announcements straight.

Update: This article was edited to reflect that tickets will not go on sale this week.

